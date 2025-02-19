With various years of industry experience; our qualified team is always ready to take care of all the usage deterioration of your floors and make them look brand new. With our best and top-class services in the industry, you will experience the timeless allure that infuses your space with a refreshing charm that evolves gracefully over time.
Timber floors have long been a favourite among residential and commercial property owners for aesthetic reasons or as investments that increase value.
Our technicians are among the most experienced in town, able to expertly install any wood flooring you wish. From Solid Hardwood floors to Bamboo or Parquetry, decks, and recoating of floors, we provide quality sanding and polishing for all floor types.
Our team takes the utmost care when preparing your floor or deck for sanding. We make sure to remove all nails and other obstructions that could interfere with a smooth, professional finish on the project you've worked so hard at creating. No pressure washing is used in our preparation process; it can cause damage and lead to less effective results. Plus, some glues require time before they come free of their own will – no worries here either, as we take every precaution possible during prep work.
Regardless of how firm your timber flooring is; after some years, the quality of these floors gets down due to the traffic over it. Therefore, after the hard usages of timber floor, it demands for a renewal operation. At this stage, our timber floor sanding and polishing services can be a versatile solution for your floors.
With time and constant usages, you may get bored from the look of the floor and seek some change in the floor look and colour to add more beauty to the floor for years to come. At this stage, choosing our timber floor staining Melbourne service can solve this issue by adding it with appealing colour and textures.
If you have timber floor installed in a surrounding area, then certainly it may get badly affected. In this condition, the floor boards get damaged and to make it look better and even more attractive, our timber floor repair Melbourne solution can prove to be a perfect solution for you.
When you choose timber flooring for your home or any other property, make sure the installation should be done by a skilled professional. Floor installation is truly a complex job which needs superior expertise indeed. Choosing our Timber floor installation service can be the best one in this regard.
David McLellan2025-02-19 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Professional, concise and friendly; good advice and a quality value-for-money outcome. Very happy, thank you. Highly recommend. Neetha Desineni2024-04-25 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Hany and his team (Kenny) at Total floor sanding and polishing did a great job sanding and finishing our tassie oak floors. Hany was very prompt and professional in his response to all of our questions, the customer service and level of communication was outstanding. Thank you Hany and team for restoring our original timber floors that have been covered by carpet for many years. We do not hesitate to recommend Hany to anyone needing help with restoring or installing new flooring. Catherine Pierce2024-03-11 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Total Floor Sanding & Polishing did a beautiful job on a very old house with very damaged floors and staircases! The team was responsive, communicated timeframes and budget clearly and kept to them. I am so grateful for their excellent work. Sanjay Sivarajasingam2024-02-04 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.**WHITE LIME WATER BASED FINISH ON TASMANIAN OAK** Fantastic work from Hany, Van and the team. Extremely satisfied with the outcome. We were looking for a lighter natural finish and Hany gave us alternatives and samples so we understood the end result. He was extremely meticulous with his work, and was very easy to communicate with. Van and his boys had no issues throughout, very happy with their work. Victoria Prendergast2024-01-22 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Hany was fantastic in organising the floors at very short notice. Extremely professional. Very happy with the job. Thank you trudy glasscock2024-01-16 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.We were thrilled with the outcome of our floor restoration. Hany and his team transformed our dated high gloss herringbone parquetry back to a light Raw mat finish. It looks like it has just been layed and so modern and light Hany was great to deal with. Thank you shane b2023-11-09 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.From Hany providing the quote & the boys doing the sanding & polishing every thing went smoothly. Very professional and polite and they cleaned up the mess that gets left behind from sanding.Highly recommend Total Floor Sanding & Polishing. Melinda BALAZS2023-08-14 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Dealing with Hany was amazing! He responded promptly always and responded with his expert opinion. The job he did is mind blowing. We only needed 1 room re-polished with no threshold at the door and he blended it nicely with the hallway. Other companies said it is not possible. It was, for Total Floor Sanding & Polishing! The price was also a great value. The job was done on time, when we agreed upon. Thank you very much, Hany! Ruffled Bird2023-07-14 Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.After shopping around, and based on price and good reviews, I employed Hany and his team to sand and stain the floorboards of my beautiful but tired art deco apartment. Hany and his team were very punctual and proactive with communication, having kept me very well informed throughout the whole process. I was included in all aspects of decision making and they constantly checked in to ensure I was aware of and approving each step. The team worked fast and within the timeframe specified and were very pleasant to deal with. My floors went from drab to beautiful, warm, and luminous. I’ve included a before and after photo of one of the bedrooms. My neighbours have been so impressed that I’ve passed on Hany’s contact details to three other apartments in my block. I highly recommend Total Floor Sanding & Polishing based on the reasonable price, punctuality, customer service, and communication. I would absolutely use them again. Thank you Hany, Van, Chan, and team! ?????
If you are considering restoring your timber floors, then opting for professional timber floor sanding services is a great choice. Timber floors can become worn out over time due to foot traffic, scratches, stains, or exposure to sunlight. Thankfully, timber floor sanding is an effective way to bring back their beauty. […]
When it comes to maintaining and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your home or office, the floors play a crucial role. A beautifully polished wooden floor not only elevates the overall look of the space but also adds value. However, achieving that perfect finish requires the expertise of professionals. If […]
Concrete floors have become an increasingly popular choice for both residential and commercial spaces due to their durability, aesthetic appeal, and low maintenance needs. When done correctly, polished concrete can create a sleek, modern, and long-lasting flooring solution that enhances the overall look of your space. However, not all concrete floor […]
Before sanding, vacuum the surface to be treated and remove any dust or debris. All furniture and other personal belongings must be removed from the rooms. This will give you plenty of space to move around and avoid damaging any delicate surfaces. Also, use sheets or plastic to cover surfaces you don’t want to get dusty or scratched during sanding.
We are ideal for fixing floors with scratches, stains, wear, and dirt. It’s affordable and usually done in just one day, making your floors look like new quickly.
All hardwood floors can be sanded, but not all types of flooring are suitable for sanding. For instance, some engineered wood floors have a thin veneer that can be damaged during the sanding process. So, before you start a sanding project, it’s important to know what types of floors can be sanded and which ones can’t.
It’s hard to say how long you’ll need after polishing until your floors are completely dry. The best way is just to be careful and avoid walking on them. But if that isn’t an option, ensure no furniture has been replaced 72 hours later because of scratches or ruts left behind by dragging items across the floor before uplifting them onto their new spot!
You can typically re-sand a floor 3-4 times before you need to replace it. Of course, this depends on the thickness of your wear layer and how much traffic your floors get. If you have a high-traffic area, you may need to replace your floors sooner.
When you polish floors, you apply a coating that helps protect them from dirt and dust. This coating needs time to dry completely so that it will be effective in keeping your floors clean. You should wait at least four hours after polishing floors before walking on them. If you walk on the floor before it has dried, you could damage the coating and make it more difficult to keep your floors clean. Waiting at least four hours after polishing will give the coating enough time to dry completely.